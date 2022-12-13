Police investigating antisemitic graffiti outside east Toronto church
Queen Street East and Lark Street in Toronto. (CTV Toronto/Beth Macdonell)
Published Tuesday, December 13, 2022 2:40PM EST
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating antisemitic graffiti found on a sidewalk in front of an east Toronto church Tuesday.
Police said they first received a call reporting the graffiti, located outside Toronto United Mennonite Church at Queen and Lark streets in the city's Beaches neighbourhood, at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The force says the graffiti was reported as a hate crime.
With files from CTV Toronto's Beth Macdonell