York Regional Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened in a residential area in Vaughan Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle theft on Purcell Crescent, near Keele Street and Major MacKenzie Drive.

A male was confronted by two male suspects who brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s black Audi, police said.

The suspects then took the victim’s wallet and his vehicle.

The victim believes he was being followed by the suspect, police said.

Police are describing the suspects as Black males in their 20s.

There have been a rash of carjackings reported in the GTA in the past couple of weeks, including an incident where Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner had his Range Roller stolen at gunpoint in Etobicoke.