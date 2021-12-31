There continues to be a heavy police presence in a Hamilton neighbourhood this morning following an armed robbery at a coffee shop.

It happened at a Tim Hortons on Mohawk Road East near Upper Gage Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Police say that a male suspect was in possession of what appeared to be a shotgun when he made a demand for cash and threatened multiple employees.

They say that the suspect did obtain an unspecified quantity of cash and ultimately fled the scene on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

At this time, investigators continue to search for the suspect. There will be a heavy police presence in the area as forensic investigators process the scene and police canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video,” police said in a news release issued on Friday morning.

No suspect description has been released at this time.