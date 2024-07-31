Police say they are investigating after someone set fire to signs outside two Toronto synagogues overnight before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The first incident occurred at Kehillat Shaarei Torah, in the area of Bayview Avenue and Fifeshire Road.

Toronto police said a person set fire to signs outside the synagogue around at 2:44 a.m. before fleeing the area westbound on Fifeshire Road.

Around 45 minutes later at 3:30 a.m. more signs were set on fire outside Temple Sinai, a Jewish school and synagogue in the Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue area.

The signs were destroyed, but the buildings did not catch fire, police said.

"Investigators believe the same person is responsible for both incidents," Toronto police said in a news release. "Officers are currently canvassing for video and asking anyone who may have video or dashcam footage of the suspect, or any information about the suspect, to contact police."

This incidents are being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offences, police said.

The arson attacks come the same week that a suspect in a costume from the slasher film 'Scream' spray-painted pro-Palestinian messages in multiple locations around a Jewish neighbourhood north of Toronto.

A decommissioned school bus parked near a synagogue was also set ablaze earlier this week in an incident being investigated by police as arson, though they have said they have not located evidence that incident was hate-motivated so far.

Michael Gilmore, the executive director of Kehillat Shaarei Torah, told CP24 that the vandalism of signs outside the synagogue marks the fourth incident in as many months.

"I think, honestly, just the mentality of the city needs to change," he said. "It's been allowed to be okay that antisemitism is accepted. It's because it hasn't affected anyone. Well now it's starting to affect the community. When I talk to other members, not just of our synagogue, but around the Jewish community, the thought is it's going to take someone to get killed before this is taken seriously."

He said more work needs to be done to address misinformation and radicalization which lead to hateful attacks.

In a statement on X Wednesday, Mayor Olivia Chow called the attacks on the Jewish community "deeply disturbing" and called on residents to reject hate.

"Police are investigating, and they have informed my office that the hate crime unit has been mobilized for the incidents where hate is suspected. Police have increased their presence in these areas," Chow wrote.

"While Toronto Police investigates, we must stand together to support the Jewish community against antisemitism and intimidation. No one should feel targeted because of their faith. Our city must be a place where everyone belongs and where we reject antisemitism and hate."

Jews have had the grim distinction of continuing to be the most targeted group in the city when it comes to hate crimes.

Police said Wednesday that since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, the service has attended 1,556 suspected hate crime calls for service, confirmed 390 suspected hate crimes, made 130 arrests and laid 314 hate crime occurrence related charges.

In June, Toronto police responded to 171 hate crime calls, while in July, there was in fact a 30 per cent decrease, with 113 calls attended, as of July 27.

In a statement, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto called for more resources to be put into community security.

"The escalation of violent, anti-Jewish hate in Greater Toronto has reached a critical point—and demands strong actions from authorities," the group said.

Police say the suspect in the latest arsons is described as wearing all black clothing, and riding a dark motorcycle while wearing a light motorcycle helmet.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.