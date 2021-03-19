Police say that they are investigating at least 12 different allegations of sexual assault involving young people that have been “circulating online” in recent days.

In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, police said that investigators across the city are conducting multiple investigations into allegations of sexual assault at Toronto-area high schools.

They say that the allegations centre around “high-school-aged boys sexually assaulting and/or physically assaulting high-school-aged girls" and are circulating through online petitions and social media posts.

“To date, there have been approximately 12 reports which are being actively investigated,” police said in the release. “Anyone who has been sexually assaulted is encouraged to come forward to the police and make a report.”

Police have not said whether there is any connection between the allegations at this point.

They say that members of the Sex Crimes – Child & Youth Advocacy Centre are assisting with the investigation.