An eight-year-old girl is safe with her parents after a suspect allegedly tried to abduct her while she was playing in a schoolyard in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to St. John Vianney Catholic School, located near Albion Road and Islington Avenue, around 12:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams said the incident took place at the south end of the school near a gated area. The suspect approached the girl and attempted to put her over his shoulder, Williams said.

"Thankfully, other children notice what was going on," he said, adding that most students were out for lunch at that time.

"The children gravitated to that area, and it appears that they may have scared off this male."

The suspect then fled towards the Humber River ravine, he said.

The principal put the school in lockdown immediately, and students were brought inside, Williams said. All children are accounted for.

Several other schools in the area were also put on hold and secure. All alerts have been lifted.

Williams said the girl was not physically injured.

"(The child and her parents) are now with investigators. There was no one else injured or approached at this point as far as we know," he said.

While it is still too early in the investigation to determine what exactly happened, Williams commended the children's actions.

"I don't know if I consider them heroes," Williams said.

"I'm glad that they certainly came forward. They probably did save their friend by approaching this male."

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a heavy build. He was wearing a black balaclava, black baseball cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

"It's still unclear at this point whether it's a targeted act or just a crime of opportunity," Williams said.

There is a large police presence in the area as officers continue to hunt for the suspect and canvass for witnesses and surveillance videos.

"The school is surrounded by houses," Williams said. "So, we're really hoping that someone has cameras in the area that's hopefully going to capture this suspect, either walking or loitering in the area and possibly fleeing."