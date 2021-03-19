Toronto police are investigating reports of an attempted abduction involving a young girl near an Etobicoke school on Friday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to St. John Vianney Catholic School, located near Albion Road and Islington Avenue, after receiving reports that a child under 10 was grabbed by a man in the area at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say witnesses reported that the man threw the girl over his shoulder and covered her mouth. According to police, when other children noticed what had happened, the man became afraid and dropped her.

The child was not injured, police say.

There is now a heavy police presence in the area for the investigation.

The suspect is described by police as a white male who is believed to be around 24 years old and has a heavy build. He was wearing a black mask and all black clothing at the time of the incident.