

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say that they are investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred in Brampton on Thursday.

According to police, a nine-year-old girl was walking home from school in the vicinity of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway sometime between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. when an unknown man approached her and took hold of her arm.

Police say that the girl managed to break free and sought help from a trusted adult.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene.

He is described as brown, 30 to 40 years old with a slim build, a black beard and some grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a gold zipper, a black and gold toque and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may live in the area with surveillance footage to contact investigators.