Police investigating body found near West Humber Trail
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 9:21AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a body found in Etobicoke on Monday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., police responded to a medical complaint in the area of Highway 27 and West Humber Trail.
Police said a body of a man was discovered and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The death is being treated as suspicious, police said.
Officers are canvassing the area as they continue to investigate.