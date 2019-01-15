

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police said they are investigating a bomb threat made against Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 officers were contacted after an unknown person phoned the hospital saying a bomb was placed on the property.

“Just shortly after 6 p.m. we received a call from Credit Valley Hospital who made us aware that they received a threat against the hospital from an unknown person indicating there was a bomb on the property,” Mooken said. “Officers attended and we currently remain on scene and we are attempting to locate any suspicious package and we are attempting to learn if there is any validity to the threat.”

Mooken said responding officers are working to ensure the safety of everyone inside and around the hospital.

“We are asking anyone who does not have a life-threatening emergency to avoid attending the hospital and further that people should be aware that at this time buses and vehicles are not being allowed in but ambulances that have patients that require emergency treatment are being allowed in.”

Operations within the hospital are not affected at this time and no evacuation has been ordered, according to Mooken.

Roads surrounding the hospital remain open.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.