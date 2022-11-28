Police investigating bomb threats at two GTA schools
An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.
Share:
Published Monday, November 28, 2022 12:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 28, 2022 12:48PM EST
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigated two bomb threats made against separate public schools in the Greater Toronto Area Monday afternoon.
According to police, the first threat was made against Islington Junior Middle School, located on Cordova Avenue. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police announced the school had been cleared and no injuries were reported.
The second threat was made against Bloorlea Middle School, located on 4050 Bloor St. W. in Etobicoke. The scene has also since been cleared, police say, and no injuries were reported.
At this time, it’s unclear if there is any connection between the two threats.