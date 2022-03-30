Police in Oakville say they are investigating after an armed carjacking involving a firearm discharge occurred in Oakville overnight.

Halton Regional Police say that sometime before 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to Lees Lane and Bridge Road, sourh of Speers Road and west of Fourth Line, for reports of a carjacking and firearm discharge.

Officer said three Black male suspects wearing dark clothing approached the driver of a blue Audi RS7 and took it.

They then fled in the RS7 and a Porsche SUV.

Both vehicles were last seen heading north on Lees Lane from Bridge Road.

The driver of the RST was not injured, police said.

“Area residents can expect a continued police presence throughout the morning,” police said in a news release about the incident.

Anyone with video footage of the area between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. is asked to call investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.