Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning collision in Mississauga that left one person dead.

According to investigators, a vehicle was heading south on Creditview Road, near Rathburn Road, shortly before 5:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a pole.

Const. Heather Cannon said the vehicle rolled several times after striking the pole.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We had early reports that there may have been a second vehicle involved, however we are still investigating that. We haven't been able to confirm that yet. We have our major collision bureau on scene, our identification bureau on scene," Cannon said.

"They are looking for anyone with dash cam video, anybody who may have been in the area who can bring anything forward to us."

Police have not released the age or gender of the victim.

The northbound lanes of Creditview Road is closed at Rathburn Road for the collision.