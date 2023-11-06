Police investigating daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
Emergency vehicles are shown outside a Scarborough apartment building during a shooting investigation on Monday afternoon.
Share:
Published Monday, November 6, 2023 1:33PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2023 1:37PM EST
Police are on scene after a daylight shooting at a Scarborough apartment building.
Police say that officers were first dispatched to the building near Kingston and Galloway roads for the sounds of gunshots at around 12:40 p.m.
An individual has since been found with a gunshot wound at the scene, police say.
Their current condition is not known.
Footage from CP24’s chopper on Monday afternoon showed numerous emergency vehicles parked immediately outside the high-rise apartment building.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
No suspect information has been released.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 6, 2023
Kingston Rd + Galloway
12:40 p.m.
- Gunshots heard in an apartment building
- Reports a person has been shot
- Police are on scene
- Will update when more info available
- Anyone w/info contact police @TPS43Div#GO2573487
^lb