Police are on scene after a daylight shooting at a Scarborough apartment building.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the building near Kingston and Galloway roads for the sounds of gunshots at around 12:40 p.m.

An individual has since been found with a gunshot wound at the scene, police say.

Their current condition is not known.

Footage from CP24’s chopper on Monday afternoon showed numerous emergency vehicles parked immediately outside the high-rise apartment building.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect information has been released.