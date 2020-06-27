

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man is dead and four other people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill on Friday night.

It happened near Bayview and 16th avenues at around 10 p.m.

Police say that one of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the collision.

The 27-year-old male was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

“Emergency services responded and provided assistance to all of the occupants. They were all transported to hospital upon emergency services taking them from the vehicles,” Staff Sgt. Eric Gawant told CP24 at the scene. “Witnesses are asked to report any sightings or dash cam video. They are also asked to come forward with any other information about the two vehicles that they observed.”

Police have not released any information about the circumstances leading up to the collision at this time and Gawant said that it is too early to say whether alcohol or speed could have been a factor.