

Chris Fox , CP24.com





One person is dead and another is in hospital with unspecified injuries following a double shooting at a Markham strip mall late Thursday night.

Police were called to the plaza located near Laidlaw Boulevard and Highway 7 just after 11 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Once on scene, officers located two victims in front of a noodle bar who were suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

“It is still very early in the investigation and we really don’t have any information on identity, so we are not releasing the information on gender yet because we haven’t notified next of kin,” Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby told CP24 at the scene. “Right now we are just trying to focus on the follow up investigation and we are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information in regards to what took place we are asking them to call our police service or Crime Stoppers.”

Busby said that police have already interviewed several witnesses on scene and will be canvassing the surrounding area for possible surveillance camera footage.

He said that police are also looking to obtain dashcam footage from any driver who may have been travelling through the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation on scene, meanwhile, is continuing.

Busby said that he expects officers to be in the area throughout the day.

“We don’t have any suspect information to release at this time but as the investigation continues we will update and hopefully get some identification as to the possible suspects in this incident out,” he said.