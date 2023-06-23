Police investigating death 'involving a vehicle' on Highway 404
Aurora OPP are investigating after a man died in an incident "involving a vehicle" on Highway 404 Friday night. (Twitter/OPP Highway Safety Division)
Published Friday, June 23, 2023 8:48PM EDT
Police say a man is dead following an incident “involving a vehicle” on Highway 404 in Aurora Friday night.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway before Bloomington Road just before 7 p.m.
A spokesperson for the OPP told CTV News Toronto that while there was no collision, the incident “involving a vehicle” left a male adult passenger dead.
No other information has been released at this time.
The southbound lanes are closed as an investigation gets underway.
This is a developing story. More to come.