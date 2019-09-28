

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The homicide unit is investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who was found injured in a downtown Toronto park on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they were called to George Hislop Park, near Yonge and Isabella Streets, around 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 24 for a medical call.

When officers arrived, they located a man with obvious trauma, police said.

"At hospital, the man's condition deteriorated and his injuries were deemed to be life-threatening," police said in a press release.

The victim, who has been identified as Robin Besito of no fixed address, died in hospital on Friday.

Besito is the city's 50th homicide vicitm.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have been in the park during the late morning hours on Tuesday to contact police or Crime Stoppers.