

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating the death of a man after an incident in one of the city’s long-term care facility in Scarborough.

Officers were called at Bendale Acres, near Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road, on Tuesday morning after an “interaction” between two residents.

Police were initially called for a medical complaint, but it was later changed to an assault call.

One of the residents involved was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled in the next few days to determine whether the death was a result of the assault.

The homicide unit is assisting in the investigation.

No arrest has been made yet.

Bendale Acres is one of the 10 city-operated long-term care homes.