Police investigating death of man found on the roadway near Moss Park
Police are investigating the death of a man near Moss Park. (Peter Muscat/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 9:39AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 9:47AM EST
Police are investigating the death of a man found near the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood.
The man was without vital signs when he was found on the roadway near Jarvis and Shuter streets on Sunday morning.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man but he later died. A coroner has been notified.
Investigators say they are treating the death as suspicious until a cause is determined.