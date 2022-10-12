Toronto police are investigating the discovery of what they say may be human remains in the Christie Pits area.

Officers were called to an industrial building on Dupont Street, just east of Ossington Avenue, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They were called for possible human remains found in the vacant building, police said.

Aerial images showed officers on the roof of the building, though police have not yet confirmed where the possible remains were found.

A number of officers could be seen coming and going at the four-storey building Wednesday afternoon, with yellow police tape cordoning off a driveway next to the building and several cruisers parked outside.

Few other details have been released so far.