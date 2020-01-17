Police investigating disturbance at Oshawa elementary school involving parent, student
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 1:14PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 17, 2020 1:16PM EST
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a 45-year-old parent allegedly chased a student into an Oshawa school and refused to leave the property.
Police say the disturbance occurred on Jan. 17 at around 10:45 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Elementary School.
According to investigators, a parent, who was first observed by staff praying just outside school property, chased a student into the school.
After the principal removed the man from the building, police say, he refused to leave the property.
During the incident, all students were taken inside as a precaution.
When officers arrived on scene, the man was non-verbal and refused to listen to orders, police allege.
He was ultimately taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.
The man was taken to a local hospital to be assessed and no students or staff members were injured.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.