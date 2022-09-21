Police investigating double homicide in Etobicoke
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide after reports of a stabbing in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.
Published Wednesday, September 21, 2022 5:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 21, 2022 5:39AM EDT
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
At around 1:42 a.m., Toronto paramedics say they responded to reports of three people stabbed in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.
One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and two others were not transported from the scene, paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing news story.