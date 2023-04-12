Police investigating double shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police are investigating after two men were shot on April 12 at 7135 Islington Ave.
Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.
York Regional Police told CP24 that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a private lot in an industrial unit area at 7135 Islington Ave., which is north of Steeles Avenue West.
Police said the victims are a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect(s) are outstanding.
People are being urged to avoid the area as police investigate.
More to come. This is a developing story.