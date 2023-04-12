Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.

York Regional Police told CP24 that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a private lot in an industrial unit area at 7135 Islington Ave., which is north of Steeles Avenue West.

Police said the victims are a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect(s) are outstanding.

People are being urged to avoid the area as police investigate.

More to come. This is a developing story.