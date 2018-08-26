

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men were rushed to hospital after a double stabbing in a Cabbagetown laneway early Sunday morning.

It happened in a laneway near Berkely and Dundas streets at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say that one of the men is believed to be in his 30s while the other is believed to be in his 40s.

Both were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics describe their injuries as “traumatic.”

It is not immediately clear whether any arrests have been made.