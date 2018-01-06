

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in North York shortly after midnight.

The victim was on Grandravine Drive at around 12:15 a.m. when a white, four-door hatchback carrying approximately four suspects pulled up alongside him, according to police.

The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

Police say that the weapon used in the incident appears to have been a shotgun.