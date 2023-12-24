One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a Sunday morning shooting in Scarborough.

Toronto police said gunshots rang out in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road.

Officers wee called to the scene around 1 a.m.

Police described the victim as a man in his 60s and said that the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

There is also no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.