

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are trying if a driver deliberately struck and killed a teenager in East York this morning before fleeing the scene.

The collision occurred near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 3 a.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be 16 years old, was on the sidewalk near a park when he was struck by a vehicle that left the roadway.

He found in the area without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.

Police say the homicide unit has been notified of the incident and officers are trying to figure out whether the driver deliberately struck the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a black pickup truck with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Traffic Services unit or officers at 54 Division.