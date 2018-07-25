

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Pickering on Tuesday night.

It happened on Brock Road at around 8 p.m.

Police say that the victim, believed to be about 50 years old, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.

Brock Road was closed between Highways 7 and 407 but has since reopened.