Police investigating fatal collision in Pickering
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:42AM EDT
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Pickering on Tuesday night.
It happened on Brock Road at around 8 p.m.
Police say that the victim, believed to be about 50 years old, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.
Brock Road was closed between Highways 7 and 407 but has since reopened.