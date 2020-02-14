Police investigating fatal collision in Whitby
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 8:10PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 8:12PM EST
Durham police are investigating a fatal collision in Whitby on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Victoria Road East, just west of Thickson Road South, for reports of a crash.
Police said the collision involved a transit bus and a car.
Two people were transported to hospital, police said.
Victoria Street East is closed from Hopkins to South Blair streets for investigation.
Police said the closure is expected to last for a hours.