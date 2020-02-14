

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Durham police are investigating a fatal collision in Whitby on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Road East, just west of Thickson Road South, for reports of a crash.

Police said the collision involved a transit bus and a car.

Two people were transported to hospital, police said.

Victoria Street East is closed from Hopkins to South Blair streets for investigation.

Police said the closure is expected to last for a hours.