Police investigating fatal collision involving ice cream truck in Pickering
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a ice cream truck was involved in a fatal crash in Pickering on Tuesday night.
Police say that the trick was travelling southbound on Brock Road at around 8 p.m.when it mounted a median and struck a traffic light post before rolling onto its side.
The victim, a 51-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.
Brock Road was closed between Highways 7 and 407 but has since reopened.