

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating after a ice cream truck was involved in a fatal crash in Pickering on Tuesday night.

Police say that the trick was travelling southbound on Brock Road at around 8 p.m.when it mounted a median and struck a traffic light post before rolling onto its side.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.

Brock Road was closed between Highways 7 and 407 but has since reopened.