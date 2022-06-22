Police investigating fatal crash in Hamilton
Published Wednesday, June 22, 2022 8:34AM EDT
Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal vehicle collision.
It happened in the city’s Delta East neighbourhood on the Kenilworth Access roadway, police said Wednesday morning.
A collision reconstruction unit is on its way to the scene and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
No other details have been released by police.