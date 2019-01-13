Police investigating fatal crash in Scarborough
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Scarborough.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 13, 2019 7:14AM EST
Police say street racing may be a factor in a fatal collision near Scarborough Town Centre on Saturday night.
The incident occurred near McCowan and Ellesmere roads at around 10 p.m.
In a tweet sent out Saturday, police said a car slammed into a telephone pole in the area, leaving the driver without vital signs.
The victim was later pronounced dead.
The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation.
Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, police said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined but street racing and other factors are being investigated.
The name, age, and gender of the victim have not been released.