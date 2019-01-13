

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say street racing may be a factor in a fatal collision near Scarborough Town Centre on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near McCowan and Ellesmere roads at around 10 p.m.

In a tweet sent out Saturday, police said a car slammed into a telephone pole in the area, leaving the driver without vital signs.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, police said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined but street racing and other factors are being investigated.

The name, age, and gender of the victim have not been released.