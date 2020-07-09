CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Police investigating fatal Mississauga hit-and-run involving tractor trailer
Police are shown investigating at the scene of a deadly fail-to-remain collision in Mississauga.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 5:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:14AM EDT
A cyclist is dead after a fail-to-remain collision involving a tractor trailer in Mississauga overnight.
Police say that the tractor trailer was headed northbound on Hurontario Street at around midnight when it hit the cyclist near Dundas Street.
The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.
Police are continuing to investigate.
No vehicle description has been released at this point.