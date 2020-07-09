

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist is dead after a fail-to-remain collision involving a tractor trailer in Mississauga overnight.

Police say that the tractor trailer was headed northbound on Hurontario Street at around midnight when it hit the cyclist near Dundas Street.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later.

Police are continuing to investigate.

No vehicle description has been released at this point.