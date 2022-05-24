A 56-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Pickering on Monday night.

It happened at around 7:15 p.m.

Police say that the man was travelling westbound on Taunton Road approaching Brock Road in a Kawasaki Ninja when he lost control of the bike, striking a metal guardrail on the north side of the roadway.

He was then pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated at the scene but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Det. Const. Scott at (905) 579-1520 ext. 5217.