Police are investigating a residential fire in St. Catharines from earlier this week after a woman died.

It happened Monday, at around 6:50 a.m., at a home located in the area of Division and Frank streets.

Niagara Regional Police said a detached garage behind the residence was engulfed in flames. They added that the St. Catharines Fire Department extinguished the fire.

An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the fire, police said. No further details about what caused the fire or the victim were provided.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fire or who may have been in the area overnight from late March 24 until 7 a.m. on March 25 to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009538. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.