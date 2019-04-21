

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after a shooting at a restaurant in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that they received multiple calls to the Vaughan Road and Glenora Avenue area at around 2:50 a.m. for a man that had been shot.

They say that the victim was located without vital signs. Paramedics rushed him to hospital via emergency run but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the case.

“We have no suspect information at this time in regards to the shooting but what I understand is that there were several witnesses here at this address at the time of the shooting and that those people left prior to our officers arriving, so I am asking anybody that did witness this incident or has any information regarding this incident to contact investigators,” Inspector Darren Alldrit told CP24 at the scene.

Police say that they have located multiple shell casings at the scene as part of their investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.