

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are investigating an overnight fire at an under construction building near High Park as a possible act of arson.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at around midnight at an old church that is being converted into condominiums near High Park Avenue and Annette Street.

Police say that that the building was empty at the time and that no injuries were reported.

At the height of the fire both High Park Avenue and Annette Street were closed to traffic in the vicinity of the building but the area has since reopened.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to attend the scene on Saturday and will be responsible for making the final determination on whether the fire was intentionally set, police say.