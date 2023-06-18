Police investigating following early morning Scarborough shooting
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, June 18, 2023 9:01AM EDT
Police are investigating after a shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Police say they received reports of gunshots just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Road and Village Green Square.
A male victim walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service.