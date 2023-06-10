Police investigating following overnight shooting in Toronto’s west end
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Police are investigating following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s west end.
Police say they received the call for the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue. A man allegedly walked into a local hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Toronto police.