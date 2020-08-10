

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighbourhood near Toronto’s waterfront Monday night.

Officers were called to Dan Leckie Way, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst streets, at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police said they received a report that two men fled after someone was shot outside a building.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, but no victims were located.

Police are continuing to investigate.