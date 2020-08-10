Police investigating gunfire near Toronto’s waterfront
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 9:40PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighbourhood near Toronto’s waterfront Monday night.
Officers were called to Dan Leckie Way, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst streets, at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Toronto police said they received a report that two men fled after someone was shot outside a building.
Officers found shell casings at the scene, but no victims were located.
Police are continuing to investigate.