Police are investigating a hate crime at the Hamilton Farmers’ Market and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Hamilton police received a report of hate-bias graffiti in the area of York Boulevard and James Street North on Friday.

The graffiti, police say, was observed on multiple outer areas of the market and is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police have not released further details about the graffiti.

“Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Alternatively, if you were driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review please also contact investigators,” police said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-5511.