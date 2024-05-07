Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, early Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Paramedics told CP24 that one person was rushed to hospital in critical condition and a second person sustained minor injuries.

An officer on scene confirmed to CP24 that the incident is now a homicide investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.