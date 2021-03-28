Peel Regional Police say they are investigating the kidnapping of a woman from a home in Brampton early this morning.

Officers were called to a residence near Mayfield and Mississauga roads shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police say an officer discharged their weapon following an interaction with a man inside the home.

According to police, the man then fled the area with a female victim, who did not go willingly. Police say the incident is now being investigated as a kidnapping and the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood.

The victim and suspect, who still have not been located, are known to each other, police say. They were seen travelling in a black Honda Civic with the licence plate number BZHE247. The victim, police say, has been identified as Salina Ouk.

The province's police watchdog is also investigating the police interaction but it is not clear if anyone was injured as a result of the officer discharging their firearm.

Paramedics told CP24 that they attended the location but did not transport any patients to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

Police are expected to provide an update on the kidnapping investigation later this morning.