Police are investigating after a knife was found in a playground in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., police responded to a suspicious incident in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue area.

Police say a knife was found in a children’s play area.

People using the playground could have been harmed by the weapon, police say.

Officers have removed the knife from the area.

Police believe the incident is an isolated event.

Toronto police encourage all parents and caregivers to check playground areas and to pay attention to play structures, including swings, slides, and climbing equipment, before children use them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.