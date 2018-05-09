

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say the professional standards section is investigating how an image purportedly showing Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna sitting in a holding cell after he was arrested on suspicion of assault on Tuesday was released to the public.

A news outlet tweeted the screen grab image Wednesday, showing a man clad all in black sitting on a slab in a police holding cell.

Osuna, 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 18.

The Jays placed him administrative leave, per the terms of Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Osuna made his major league debut for Toronto in 2015 and is in his fourth season with the team.

This is the second leak of an image from a high-profile criminal case in Toronto in as many months.

Last month, an image circulated of alleged North York van attacker Alek Minassian being held at Toronto South Detention Centre after the April 23 incident.

Ontario’s Ministry of Corrections and Community Safety is probing the circumstances of that leak.