

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are investigating numerous bomb threats made to locations across the city and King subway station was been evacuated after a threat was received there.

“We take any threats that involve bombs or suspicious packages very seriously,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.

Officers said King Station was cleared shortly after 3:30 p.m. and the nature and origin of the threat is being investigated.

Const. David Hopkinson said the threat was made to the area around the station and TTC management ordered an evacuation.

Hopkinson said locations around the city began receiving calls describing a bomb threat at 11 a.m. this morning.

He wouldn’t specify what areas were targeted.

“There have been a number of them in the downtown core,” Hopkinson said.

Police are not specifying the other locations threatened until evacuations are ordered in relation to them.

Service on Line 1 was suspended for a time after the King Station evacuation but has since resumed.

A number of cities in the U.S. as well as Winnipeg say they have responded to several bomb threats.