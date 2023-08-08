

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say they're are investigating a suspicious overnight fire that caused significant damage at a light rail station under construction.

Const. Mariane Allaire Morin says flames were reported on the tracks near the Réseau express métropolitain's future Canora station shortly before 1 a.m. today.

She says the investigation was transferred to police after firefighters found signs of arson at the scene.

Morin says the arson squad is continuing to investigate and that no suspects have been identified.

CDPQ Infra, the subsidiary of Quebec's public pension fund that is building the rail system, says the fire only affected a five-metre section of track.

The station, formerly used by Montreal's regional commuter rail system, is scheduled to open in late 2024 as part of the second phase of the recently opened light rail network, known as the REM.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.