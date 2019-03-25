

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired on the Don Valley Parkway overnight.

Shots rang out in the area of the DVP and Valleywoods Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Police responded and discovered shell casings on the busy highway.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident and no victims have bene found.

The highway remains open as police investigate the gunfire.