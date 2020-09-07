Toronto police are looking for people involved in an overnight shooting in Scarborough.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road.

Police say a man was shot by another man.

The suspect then entered the passenger side of a black import sedan and fled the scene.

The victim has not been located by police.

Shell casings have been found at the scene, police said, and officers are still in the area investigating.